Donegal International Rally launch to take place this evening

The Official launch of the 2018 Joule Donegal International Rally along with associated sponsors, The Mount Errigal Hotel and The Pulse Venue will take place this evening, Friday 25th May, at An Grianán Theatre Letterkenny.

The much anticipated Top 20 seeding will be released along with details on some changes to the route and event.

Eamon McGee the Clerk of the Course for this year’s event was quoted “This is a chance to come along and meet the crews before the competition kicks in, they will be on hand to give their opinions and discuss their preparations ahead of the rally”.

Eamon continued “On the night we will announce the top20 for this year’s event and I believe this will spring a few surprises”.

The launch starts at 7.30pm.