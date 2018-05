It’s third hosting fourth in the Premier Division tonight as Waterford United welcome Derry City to the RSC.

A win for Derry would see the Candystrips take the place of Waterford on goal difference.

Darren Cole and Nicky Low are set to return for Derry but Gavin Peers is doubtful.

Ronan Curtis is expected to feature as he is still a Derry player until June 9th, when he joins Portsmouth.

Derry Boss Kenny Shiels looked ahead to tonight’s clash with Kevin McLaughlin…