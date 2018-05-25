Councillors will not sanction any interference with Leck Cemetery – Brogan

A Letterkenny councillor has said there is no way that Leck Cemetery will be encroached on in any future road projects.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was speaking after it emerged that some options for the proposed Southern Relief Road would involve the exhumation and reinterment of up to three graves in the South West corner of the cemetery.

He told this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that all local councillors have made it clear to the TII that they will reject any proposal that involves interfering with Leck……….