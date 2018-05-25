Busy weekend for Finn Harps’ Underage sides

All three Finn Harps underage sides are in action this weekend. Tomorrow the Harps U17s host St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey (kick-off 2.00). On Sunday the U19s travel to take on Pat’s at Richmond Park while the U15s make the shorter trip to play Cavan/Monaghan at Gortakeegan.

It’s a big game at Finn Park tomorrow for the Harps U17s who are second in the Northern Elite Section with Pat’s next and two points behind. But the Dublin outfit does have a game in hand. So Declan Boyle’s boys have an opportunity to put a bigger gap between the two sides, which will strengthen their bid to secure a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, on Sunday it’s the battle of the two top teams in the Northern Section of the U19 League as St. Pat’s host Harps at Richmond Park (kick-off 2.00). Joe Boyle’s boys sit second just two points behind leaders Pat’s. Both sides have a five-point advantage on the next three teams Sligo Rovers, Dundalk and Bohemians. A draw in the capital would be a good result for the visitors.

The Finn Harps U15s will be strong favourites to bag the three points against struggling Cavan-Monaghan at Gortakeegan on Sunday (kick-off 2.00). Kevin McHugh’s side is joint top of the Northern Section of the National League alongside St. Patrick’s Athletic. So Harps are a massive 14 points ahead of Sunday’s opponents at the half-stage of the campaign.