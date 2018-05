A North West TD is accusing the government of failing to realise the potential for development in the region.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry says the latest report from the Western Development Commission highlights the need for the government to develop a coherent strategy so that the potential of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim can be realised.

However, he says, the report confirms that there has been “limited change” over a long period of time, and that needs to be addressed………….