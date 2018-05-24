TUI holding lunchtime protests to support pay equality campaign

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland will hold a lunchtime protest today outside community and comprehensive schools, ETB schools and education centres, and also Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The dispuite is part of what the TUI say is the ongoing campaign for pay equality in the public service, which has been an issue since 2011.

TUI President Joanne Irwin says while services to students will not be affected by todays protest, the action may be escalated later this year if talks over the summer do not resolve the situation.

She was speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine ’til Noon Show……..