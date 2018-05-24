The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Congratulations to the winner of the Secret Sound on Tuesday 1st May who correctly guessed ‘taking a firelighter out of plastic packaging’, for a prize of €200!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this one. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!

  • Slicing carrots
  • Printer
  • Shredder
  • Biting Wafer part of icecream cone
  • Pulling tissues out of a box
  • Needle stuck at the end of record
  • Washing machine
  • Biting into an apple
  • Windscreen Wiper
  • Sharpening a knife
  • Brushing hair
  • Dishwasher
  • Commercial bread-slicing machine
  • Chopping vegetables
  • Old-fashioned telephone dial
  • Toaster popping
  • Opening a carton of milk
  • Putting butter on toast
  • Taking paper towel out of dispenser
  • Striking a match
  • Closing a tumble dryer
  • Computer Printer or Photocopier
  • Automatic Air Freshener
  • Opening an envelope with a knife

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR