Ronan McLaughlin stay’s in RÁS top ten after Stage 5

By
News Highland
-

 

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin continue’s to impress in the RÁS Tailteann Cycling Race.

In stage five from  Glengarriff to Mitchellstown in Cork, McLaughlin finished in the pack and has remained in the top ten in general classification.

He is still 35 seconds down on the Yellow Jersey holder, leader Cyrille Thiery from Switzerland.

Riding with the Westmeath Viner Caremark team, The Muff man  also remain’s in  the Blue Jersey for the leading County rider.

Tomorrow’s stage 6 is 154.6 km’s  from Mitchellstown to Carlow

 

 

