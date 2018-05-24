Ronan McLaughlin stay’s in RÁS top ten after Stage 5

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin continue’s to impress in the RÁS Tailteann Cycling Race.

In stage five from Glengarriff to Mitchellstown in Cork, McLaughlin finished in the pack and has remained in the top ten in general classification.

He is still 35 seconds down on the Yellow Jersey holder, leader Cyrille Thiery from Switzerland.

Riding with the Westmeath Viner Caremark team, The Muff man also remain’s in the Blue Jersey for the leading County rider.

Tomorrow’s stage 6 is 154.6 km’s from Mitchellstown to Carlow