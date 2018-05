A delegation from the Donegal Municipal District will meet with Transport Minister Shane Ross next Tuesday to press for the upgrade of the R232 Pettigo to Laghey Road.

Cllr Mícheál Naughton has been pressing for the redesignation of the road for some time, arguing that it should be upgraded to National Secondary Road status.

Cllr Naughton says the road is a key link for must of South and West Donegal, and that needs to be recognised by Minister Ross………….