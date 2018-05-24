North West voluntary search & rescue groups get funding boost

Voluntary search and rescue groups across the North West are to receive a share of £84,000 in funding announced today by the Northern Ireland Department of Justice.

The funding will provide direct support to hundreds of volunteers in covering some fuel costs associated with the work carried out by the organisations.

Foyle Search and Rescue are set to receive £6,000 as part of the funding announcement while, North West Mountain Rescue Team have been allocated £16,000.

Pat Carlin, Education and Media Officer with Foyle Search and Rescue has welcomed the funding and says it will help in covering their annual costs: