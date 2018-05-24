Harps look to get back on track at Wexford: Declan Boyle

As the weeks go on for Finn Harps, there is no ease on the selection front for Manager Ollie Horgan.

Harps travel to Wexford on Friday with a list of missing players getting bigger due to injury and suspension.

Paddy McCourt, John O’Flynn and Keith Cowan are doubts while already out injured are Gareth Harkin, Lee Toland, Liam Walsh, Adam Duffy and Mark Timlin.

Tommy McBride and Mark Coyle are suspended.

Harps were unbeaten in five games until last weekends defeat to Cobh in Ballybofey.

Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle says Harps are good enough to get back on track at Ferrycarraig Park…