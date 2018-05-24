Hamstring injury rules Lee Brennan out for eight weeks

Tyrone’s injury woes have deepened with the news that ace attacker Lee Brennan has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Brennan aggravated an existing problem during Sunday’s Ulster SFC defeat to Monaghan, and will miss the entire Qualifier series. He could be back in time for the Super 8s, should Tyrone get that far.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Brenann’s strike partner Mark Bradley will also miss the early rounds of the Qualfiiers, having been ruled out for five weeks due to ankle ligament damage. He picked up the injury in the early stages of last weekend’s Healy Park tie and was forced off after just 15 minutes.

Brennan was already a doubt going into the game, having suffered a hamstring injury in a club game three weeks earlier, and manager Mickey Harte gambled with the Trillick man, who was the NFL Division One top scorer this year in his debut season.

The risk didn’t pay off, and he was substituted early in the second half.

Harte has come in for some criticism for opting to start with a number of players who had been struggling with injury. Colm Cavanagh, who had been receiving treatment for a quad muscle injury, only lasted until half-time, while Tiernan McCann, who missed several NFL and club games due to a damaged kneecap, also substituted early in the second half.

To add to Tyrone’s problems ahead of the first round Qualifier tie on June 9, Peter Harte will be absent through suspension, having received a straight red card in the dying moments of the 1-18 1-16 reversal to Monaghan.