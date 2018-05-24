Gaoth Dobhair recycling site subject to illegal dumping yet again

Concern has been raised once again over a high level of illegal dumping at a recycling facility in west Donegal.

Large cardboard boxes containing waste unsuitable for recycling were discovered at the bring bank in Gaoth Dobhair this morning.

The area has been subject to numerous other instances of illegal dumping in the recent past.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has reported the issue to Donegal County Council but says more needs to be done to deter the culprits from continuing this kind of behaviour: