Donegal fisherman faces jail if caught committing further offences

A Donegal fisherman has been warned that he faces jail if he is caught committing further offences under the Fisheries Act.

54 year old Neil Sweeney of Finnbanes, Barnesmore received a 3 month jail sentence, suspended for two years, after he, along with 3 other men were discovered with fishing nets and a salmon after Inland Fisheries stopped a vehicle in Ardara in August of last year.

Neil Sweeney was given a 3 month suspended sentence, released on his own bond of €250 and fined €200 by Judge Paul Kelly at Glenties District Court while also ordered to pay €300 in costs.

Meanwhile, 37 year old Paul Gallgher of Beagh, Ardara and 46 year old Anthony Sweeney also with an address at Beagh, Ardara were fined €350 each for identical offences and ordered to pay costs of €300.

In sentencing the defendant, who pleaded guilty to the charge under the Fisheries Act and who has three previous convictions, the judge told him to be under no illusions that any other offending inside or out of the suspended sentence would result in a custodial sentence.

The judge said previous convictions showed there was a pattern of behaviour for which previous punishments of the court proved to be ineffective.