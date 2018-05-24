Derry v Donegal USFC Preview – Derry’s Brendan Rodgers & Enda Lynn

Derry are targeting an upset at Celtic Park this coming Sunday by defeating Donegal in the quarter final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The Oak Leaf troops have regrouped since their relegation in the league and are seeking out a win in the challenge ahead.

Derry haven’t won their opening game in Ulster since 2015, when they beat Down, that same year they lost to Donegal at the semi final stage.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rodgers says the league is not a true reflection on the strength of the squad, adding the lead up to Sunday’s game has been very positive…

Enda Lynn has meet Donegal on a number of occasions in the championship, the Greenlough forward is hoping Derry can make home advantage count on Sunday…

Derry v Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm)