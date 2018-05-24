Danny McDaid to be honoured with Freedom of Donegal

Danny McDaid is to be awarded the Freedom of County next week.

The Donegal County Council will host a Civic Reception on Monday evening 28th May at the Council Chamber, Lifford to honour Donegal’s two time Olympian.

The Glenswilly man competed at the 1972 Games in Munich, Germany and then four years later in 1976 in Montreal, Canada.

He also raced at World Cross Country level and other achievements included multi National Marathon titles.

Danny continues to be involved with his club Letterkenny AC and has been a helping hand in developing young athletes to compete at the top level in Ireland.