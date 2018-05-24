Coleman, Duffy, McClean & O’Kane on Ireland squad for friendlies

Martin O’Neill has confirmed his 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies with the USA and France.

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple and Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke have both been included.

Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy are among the defenders while Derry men Eunan O’Kane and James McClean are among the midfielders.

Injury has deprived O’Neill of the likes of Darron Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Ciaran Clark and Seanie Maguire.

Peterborough keeper Conor O’Malley, Sheffield United full-back Enda Stevens, Millwall’s Shaun Williams and Blackburn pair Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams are the other uncapped players.

Ireland face France in Paris on Monday, before John O’Shea’s final game for his country against the US on Saturday-week.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Conor O’Malley, Shane Supple

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John O’Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham

Midfielders: Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke