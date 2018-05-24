Advantage Cockhill but Rovers are still in the USL title hunt

The race for the Ulster Senior League has gone right to the wire – and may now go beyond it.

A 2-0 win for Cockhill Celtic over Derry City Reserves on Wednesday night means that Cockhill go into the final League game of the season on Sunday against Letterkenny Rovers knowing a point will be enough to secure their sixth successive title.

The victory has put the defending champions three points clear of Letterkenny. The goals were scored by Gerry Gill and Darragh McDermott.

However, should Rovers win then Cockhill and Letterkenny would have to play off to see who would be crowned champions.

Highland’s Soccer Correspondent Diarmaid Doherty says it’s still very much advantage Cockhill…