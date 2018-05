Graeme McDowell says he hasn’t given up on playing at this year’s Ryder Cup, despite being named as one of Europe’s vice captains.

The 38 year old will be the youngest of Thomas Bjorn’s backroom staff which also includes Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

McDowell played in four consecutive Ryder Cups starting in 2008, but says he is ready to play any role to help Europe beat the U-S in Paris in September…