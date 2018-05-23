Ronan McLaughlin is the leading County Rider at RÁS 2018

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin has made a big move in today RÁS Tailteann Cycling Race.

In stage four from Listowel to Glengarriff in Cork, McLaughlin finished 8th on the stage and has broken into the top ten in general classification.

He sits 35 seconds down on the Yellow Jersey holder, leader Cyrille Thiery from Switzerland.

Riding with the Westmeath Viner Caremark team, The Muff man has also taken hold of the Blue Jersey for the leading County rider.

Thursday’S stage 5 covers 150k into Mitchelstown.

Elsewhere in the RÁS, two other young riders from Donegal are competing and are still pushing in the event.

Four Masters member Mitchel McLaughlin who is riding with the Lucan Cycling Club and Aaron McBride of Donegal Bay continue to battle with the more experienced field around them.