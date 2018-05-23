Pedestrian access to Five Fingers Strand not yet restored

Pedestrian access to Five Fingers Strand in Inishowen has not yet been restored with locals said to be concerned over the impact this will have on the area ahead of a busy tourism season.

Coastal erosion has been an on-going issue there with Donegal County Council erecting a gate late last year, preventing access to the beach from Lagg Church.

It’s understood that while a number of options were being explored, so far no progress has been made.

A petition against the closure has gained a lot of traction with Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn saying the community’s voice must be acted upon:

