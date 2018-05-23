Justice Minister won’t comment on calls to restore Glenties Garda District

The Justice Minister has declined to comment on the prospect of restoring the Glenties Garda District, saying it is a matter for senior garda management.

Charlie Flanagan was responding to a Dail question from Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher, who said the downgrading of Glenties has left a huge area of Donegal shared between the Donegal and Milford districts.

Deputy Gallagher told the Minister that while welcome progress is being made on the upgrade of the Garda Station in Donegal Town, that does not detract from the need to reconsider the abolition of the Glenties District………………