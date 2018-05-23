GAA Programme – Donegal U20’s Special

There’s a new begin this weekend for Championship football.

The Ulster Under 20’s competition gets underway for Donegal on Sunday when they meet Cavan in the curtain raiser at Celtic Park in Derry.

The 20’s age group replaces the Under 21’s and there’s also a move to the summer with games taking the place of the old minor championship before the Ulster senior games.

With the change, preparations have been different as there was no pre-championship games, league or tournaments.

Jason McGee and Enda McCormick will not feature for Gary McDaids side on Sunday as they haven’t recovered fully from their respective injuries.

Ahead of the opener against Cavan – Tom Comack caught up with Assistant Manager Francis Friel…

Tom also spoke with Donegal players Peader Mogan and Mark Curran but first new Donegal forwards coach Brian Roper who’s being telling us how he got involved…

