Five gaming machines stolen from Derry licensed premises

Detectives in Derry are investigating the theft of five gaming machines from a licensed premises on the Culmore Road earlier this week.

Police in the city say they have received reports that sometime between twenty to four and 4 o’clock on Monday morning, entry was gained to the premises and five gaming machines stolen.

In a statement, police are urging anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to make contact with them. They say they are particularly interested in tracing the movements of a white transit van which was sighted in the area around the time.

Police are also asking anyone offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting 180 21/5/18.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, the PSNI says they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.