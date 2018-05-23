Donegal v Derry USFC Preview – Donegal Manager Declan Bonner

Donegal play Derry this Sunday in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final at Celtic Park.

A number of the regulars didn’t feature in the victory over Cavan in Ballybofey but Paddy McGrath, Odhran McNiallais and Mark Anthony McGinley are back in contention for a place this weekend.

Derry were relegated to Division Four but Donegal Management feel they will be providing a tougher test than their league performances would suggest.

Speaking to Tom Comack, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner said their focus turn to Derry once the whistle went in the victory over Cavan…

Derry v Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm)