Detectives investigating creeper style burglary in Derry

Detectives in Derry have launched an appeal for information following the report of a creeper style burglary and other incidents in the Bann Drive area of the city on Tuesday.

It is believed that entry was gained to a house in the area sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Tuesday morning, with keys taken from the house, used to steal a red coloured Ford Fiesta from the property which was recovered at Pine Street later that afternoon.

Further reports of incidents in the area were also received including criminal damage to the gate of a house and theft from a parked car.

Anyone who noticed anything any suspicious activity in the areas or anyone with any information is asked to come forward.