Derry v Donegal USFC Preview – Derry Manager Damian McErlain

Derry go into Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final with Donegal as underdogs given their disappointing relegation to Division Four of the league.

The Oak Leaf county will be a stronger side than two months ago as the Slaughtneil contingent have returned to bulk up the starting fifteen.

Derry Manager Damian McErlain is looking for his side to put what happened in the earlier part of the year behind them and grind out a championship performance on Sunday.

He says there’s been a great response from the players…

