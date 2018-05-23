Access to Lagg beach to be restored by weekend

It has been confirmed that works to facilitate public access to Lagg Beach in Malin will be complete by this weekend.

Coastal erosion has been an ongoing issue at the strand with Donegal County Council erecting a gate late last year, preventing access to the beach from Lagg Church which led to a campaign by locals to have access restored.

Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty received confirmation from senior roads engineers that coordinating works between council roads and environment departments are presently on-going and works required will be complete to allow safe access for the general public by the weekend.

Councillor Doherty says while it is not the works that were envisaged, it is certainly a welcomed departure: