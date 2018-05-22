Pompey pleased to bring in Ronan Curtis

Portsmouth have confirmed they’ve reached an agreement with Derry City to sign winger Ronan Curtis.

The 22-year-old has penned a pre-contract two-year deal and is set to officially become a Pompey player on June 9 when the international transfer window reopens.

Curtis – who has represented Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level – will join for an undisclosed fee.

Portsmouth Assistant manager Joe Gallen said: “He’s someone we’ve tracked for the past few months. He’s got a lot of pace and power, and is good in the air as well, so we’re really pleased to bring him here.”