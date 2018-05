People living in both Muff and Culmore in Derry are being encouraged to have their views heard during two public consultation days on a new Multi Million euro greenway route.

The consultations will be taking place tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Hollybush Primary School Culmore from 2 to 8pm and on Thursday in the Muff Community Hall also from 2 to 8pm.

Cllr Sandra Duffy says Greenways have huge potential in any area and is urging all who live in both localities to have their say on the project: