More Ten-T consultations to take place next week

It’s been confirmed that there will be another series of drop in sessions next week to discuss the proposed routes for the three road projects included in the Ten-T programme.

The public consultations will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, with Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland set to confirm the details shortly.

The additional consultations follow calls from Cllr Patrick McGowan and others, who say it is obvious that several people were not aware of the potential impact the selected routes would have on them, and they should be given every opportunity to express their views.

Cllr Mc Gowan says it’s important for public confidence in the system that the consultation period is extended………