Lloyds Pharmacy workers in Donegal to ballot for industrial action

Staff at Lloyds Pharmacy branches across the country will next week ballot for industrial action, Trade Union Mandate claims, employees have taken the step following the refusal by the company, which has one branch in Letterkenny, to negotiate with them.

The Labour Court issued a recommendation last month to the company’s management stating that they should negotiate with their workers’ representatives in relation to pay and conditions of employment.

However, the union says Lloyds Pharmacy have thus far, refused to respond to the request.

Ciaran Campbell is divisional organiser with Mandate Trade Union: