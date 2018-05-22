EU invests €8.8M in cross border acute hospital services

€8.8 million in EU INTERREG funding has has been secured for the Co-operation and Working Together Acute Services cross-border Project.

The investment will effectively through improvements to and the modernisation of current service delivery methods enable services on both sides of the border treat higher volumes of people.

The collaborative work of CAWT allows patients to be treated closer to home.

The €8.8 million EU INTERREG VA funded cross-border CAWT Acute Services Project has been launched with both scheduled and unscheduled care services due to be reformed and modernised as part of the cross-border funded project.

Scheduled and unscheduled care activities will focus on a range of services within Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

Scheduled care activities focus will be on the specialities of Urology and Vascular interventions at Letterkenny University Hospital and within the Western Health and Social Care Trust area as well as Dermatology throughout Donegal.

Unschedlued care initiatives being implemented include new advanced community paramedic services in Buncrana, Carndonagh and Castlederg.

Meanwhile, A&E reform is to take place in all three counties.