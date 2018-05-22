Council confirms details of extra Ten-T consultations

Donegal County Council has confirmed details of the extra consultation sessions on the three projects included in the Ten-T Road Programme.

The details are :

Further public consultation events to be held on National Road Improvement Projects

Due to the high level of public interest, further public consultation events will be held next week on the potential route corridors identified for the National Roads in Donegal as part of the Donegal TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project.

These events will be held on Tuesday 29th May in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey, Wednesday 30th May in the Radisson Blu in Letterkenny, and Thursday 31st May in the County House in Lifford from 2pm to 8pm each day.

The TEN-T Network in Donegal consists of three National Primary Roads (N13, N14 and part of the N15). Three sections of the TEN-T Network in Donegal have been prioritised for improvement to address existing safety and operation issues, and together they form the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project, Donegal, made up of the N15/N13 Ballybofey / Stranorlar Urban Region, the N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford / Strabane / A5 Link.

These schemes are also prioritised within the National Planning Framework to 2040 and the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

Information available at this public consultation will be the same as the information presented at the April 2018 consultations and this information is also available at www.donegal-ten-t.ie. These events will provide a further opportunity for those who did not get a chance to come along to events in April to get information and have their say on the potential route options identified for these strategic roads in Donegal.

Comments and observations can also be made online at www.donegal-ten-t.ie.

It is expected that an ‘Emerging Preferred Route Corridor’ will be identified during the second half of 2018 and will be presented to the public to obtain further feedback, prior to the ‘Preferred Route Corridor’ being confirmed.

Following confirmation of the Preferred Route Corridor, the scheme Design will be developed and Environmental Impact Statement will be prepared.