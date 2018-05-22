Billy Caldwell’s GP says ‘ethical issue’ in not allowing cannabis

A West Tyrone MP has committed to challenge the decision to cease the prescription of medicinal cannabis in the case of 12 year old Billy Caldwell from Castlederg.

In April of last year a decision was reached that would allow Billy’s doctor to prescribe medicinal cannabis to him to treat his epilepsy.

That decision has now been revoked prohibiting his doctor to issue prescriptions for the treatment.

MP Órfhlaith Begley says an explanation needs to be given as to why this decision has been taken now: