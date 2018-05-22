Altan honoured for contribution to Irish music at civic reception

Altan have been honoured at a civic reception in recognition of their contribution to traditional Irish music and on having become global ambassadors for Donegal over the past 30 years.

The event was held last night in the Donegal County Council offices in Lifford.

Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh who put forward a motion to the council proposing a civic reception be held in the band’s honour says; it is important that their work is recognised, and the role Altan has played, not just in promoting Irish music, song and tradition, but also in helping the Diaspora when they were all but forgotten about by Governments and officialdom over the years.