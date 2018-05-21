Tourists in their thousands descend on Killybegs after cruise ship docks

Over 2,000 tourists descended on Killybegs at the weekend as the biggest cruise ship ever to visit the fishing town docked there yesterday.

Visitors were met with a range of activities on arrival, including live music, a vintage tea and an Irish dancing showcase.

Buses were also available for shopping trips to Donegal Town and Glencolmcille.

Describing it as a huge success, Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy says it was a great learning curve for the arrival of the next vessel, the Queen Elizabeth, which will dock there on July 20th: