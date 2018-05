The St. Eunan’s College Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament takes place on Saturday, June 2nd with Tee-Off at 12 noon.

The event is in support of the Education and Sports Fund and is open to past pupils, parents and friends of the college.

Entries are available on the BRS system in Letterkenny Golf Club or you can contact Edward Harvey (0879353948), Cathal Roarty (0872627654), Niall O’Donnell, Liam Wiseman, Seamus Patton and Pdaraig Fingelton.