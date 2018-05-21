Joe Dunleavy on Ireland U20’s World Cup Squad

Letterkenny native Joe Dunleavy has been named on Ireland’s 28 man squad which will travel to the World Cup in France, starting at the end of this month.

Dunleavy, who plays his rugby with Malone and Ulster A, will be joined by 6 other Ulster players; Matthew Agnew, Matthew Dalton, Aaron Hall, Tom O’Toole, James Hume and Jonny Stewart.

The Irish side will get their World Cup campaign underway against the hosts on the opening day of the tournament. South Africa and Georgia are the other two teams that make up Pool C.