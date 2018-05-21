HSE yet to decide on site for Newtowncunningham primary care centre

It’s emerged that HSE has yet to decide on a site for a proposed primary care centre in Newtowncunningham.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanala reaffirmed a Donegal County Council decision to block the demolition of ‘The Castle’ – a listed building situated on the original proposed site.

The HSE were then tasked to find another suitable location for a new Primary Care centre but so far, such a site has not been identified but it’s understood that final options are being explored.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says it’s important for the area that the project moves quickly: