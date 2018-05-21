Brendan Devenney with his take on Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster Football and Donegal’s clash with Derry

Tyrone will be navigating the All-Ireland Qualifiers in their bid to reach Croke Park this year following their 1-18 to 1-16 defeat to Monaghan yesterday in the Ulster SFC Quarter-Final.

Monaghan on the other hand will meet Fermanagh in the semi-final after Rory Gallagher’s side overcame Armagh on Saturday night.

Donegal travel to face Derry in their Ulster Quarter-Final, where the winners will take on Down or Antrim in the semi-final.

Brendan Devenney spoke with PJ Lynch on the clash between Tyrone and Monaghan, how Ulster football is changing, and also gave his verdict on Derry and Donegal…