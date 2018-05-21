Brendan Devenney with his take on Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster Football and Donegal’s clash with Derry

By
News Highland
-

Tyrone will be navigating the All-Ireland Qualifiers in their bid to reach Croke Park this year following their 1-18 to 1-16 defeat to Monaghan yesterday in the Ulster SFC Quarter-Final.

Monaghan on the other hand will meet Fermanagh in the semi-final after Rory Gallagher’s side overcame Armagh on Saturday night.

Donegal travel to face Derry in their Ulster Quarter-Final, where the winners will take on Down or Antrim in the semi-final.

Brendan Devenney spoke with PJ Lynch on the clash between Tyrone and Monaghan, how Ulster football is changing, and also gave his verdict on Derry and Donegal…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR