36 Donegal Post Offices offered exit packages under new deal

It’s been estimated that between 12 and 15 post offices may close in Donegal as a result of the deal done between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

The IPU’s annual conference has taken place in Cavan, with 80% of members accepting the deal which will see 370 postmasters offered exit packages, almost 10% of them in Donegal.

The IPU is calling for a long-term commitment that Social Welfare payments will continue to be made through Post Offices, and is urging communities to support their local offices .

Breid Gallagher of Dunfanaghy Post Office is a member of the IPU executive, she spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show……….