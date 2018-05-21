14 people awaiting admission to LUH

There were 14 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

One person was on a trolley in its Emergency Department while the remaining thirteen were waiting on wards.

The figure is down significantly compared to recent trends at the hospital – last week saw the number awaiting admission range from mid to high 20s most days.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded today with 33 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 359 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.