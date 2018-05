Cockhill Celtic could have claimed the Ulster Senior League title for a sixth successive season today if they defeated Derry City Reserves and Letterkenny Rovers lost out to Fanad United, but it wasn’t to be.

Cockhill lost by a goal to nil against Derry City Reserves, while Letterkenny Rovers claimed a 2-1 win over Fanad United to put pressure on Cockhill.

Letterkenny and Cockhill are both on 40 points at the top of the table, but Cockhill have a game in hand on Rovers.