Ulster will play Champions Cup Rugby next season after beating the Ospreys by 35 points to 17.

It was an 8-7 game at half-time, but Ulster were able to take control in the second-half to run out 18 point winners.

Craig Gilroy (2) Kieran Treadwell, Jacob Stockdale were the try-scorers for Ulster today.

Alex McDonald was in the Kingspan Stadium for Highland Radio…