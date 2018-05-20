Kildrum Tigers win Brian McCormick Cup on penalties

It took penalties to crown a winner in the Brian McCormick Cup Final today between Kildrum Tigers and Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Kilmacrennan started the game well, and had a 2-0 lead in the first-half of normal time through Aidan Sweeney and Daniel McLaughlin, but a Kevin McHugh free-kick and a late equaliser from Johnny Carlin in the second-half brought the league champions back on level terms.

The game went to penalties, and Kildrum keeper Sean Friel made two fine saves to give his side the win.

After the match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with the winning manager Shane Browne…

Kilmacrennan Celtic manager Raymond Shiels also gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty…