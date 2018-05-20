Donegal All County Football League Results 20 May 2018

All County League Division 1
Cloughaneely 0-12 V 3-14 Naomh Conaill
St Eunan’s 2-13 V 1-14 Kilcar
Gaoth Dobhair 1-12 V -06 St Michael’s
Milford 0-13 V 0-15 Glenswilly
All County League Division 2
Malin 0-11 V 1-10 St Naul’s GAA Club
Bundoran 1-17 V 1-15 Ardara
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-15 V 1-09 Glenfin
All County League Division 3
Na Rossa 1-12 V 3-12 Fanad Gaels
Naomh Bríd 1-14 V 2-03 Convoy
Burt 2-06 V 2-08 Naomh Ultan
All County League Division 4 – Played Saturday
Robert Emmets 1-08 V 4-09 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Pettigo 1-12 V 3-10 Letterkenny Gaels
Urris 1-08 V 1-10 Downings
All County League Division 5 – Played Saturday
St Eunan’s 1-10 V 1-08 Glenfin