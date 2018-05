Derry City host Bray Wanderers on Monday night at the Brandywell Stadium coming off the back of 2 defeats to Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Derry now sit 5th in the league table, 3 points behind 4th placed St. Pat’s and 13 points off the leaders Dundalk.

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels feels that his side need to be more positive and more progressive…