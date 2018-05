A single goal from Darren McMonagle was enough to win the Buncrana Credit Union Cup for Aileach FC today when they defeated Glengad United by a goal to nil.

The sides will face off again next week in the Charlie O’Donnell Cup Final, which also takes place at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Aileach chairman Steven O’Donnell spoke with Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…