Monaghan enter the Ulster championship this Sunday when they face Tyrone in Healy park at 4pm.

It is been billed as the big clash of the competition as both sides are favourites to lift the Anglo Celt cup.

Sean Mc Caffrey of Northernsound/Shannonside FM spoke to selector with the team Colin Mc Aree who remarked from the outset that no thoughts of any titles are in their minds, they are just focusing on Healy Park at 4pm Sunday…